Abhisit: I won’t quit if not elected party leader

By TN / October 27, 2018

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (TNA) — Incumbent Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said he would not quit the party if not re- elected the party leader, due to be known next month.

Mr Abhisit, a former prime minister, said he would travel and meet members of Democrat Party, Thailand’s oldest political party, while saying that Friday’s debate of three candidates who are contesting for the party leadership post was a good model under the democratic system.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

