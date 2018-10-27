Graffiti in Bangkok, Thailand
News

Police probing anti-dictatorship rap song

By TN / October 27, 2018

Technology crime suppression division police are investigating a rap song by a group of little known rappers to determine whether its lyrics are damaging to the image of the country and violate the computer crime law.

Deputy spokesman of the TCSD, Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, said Friday that from the initial examination of the lyrics of the song, titled “Prathet Koo Me” (My Country), the enquiry police officers were of the opinion that the lyrics were likely to breach Section 14 (2) of the Computer Crime Act which deals with the use of on-line information in a way that may cause damage to national security or national economy and which may cause investors to lose confidence or cause public panic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close