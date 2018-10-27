Police probing anti-dictatorship rap song





Technology crime suppression division police are investigating a rap song by a group of little known rappers to determine whether its lyrics are damaging to the image of the country and violate the computer crime law.

Deputy spokesman of the TCSD, Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, said Friday that from the initial examination of the lyrics of the song, titled “Prathet Koo Me” (My Country), the enquiry police officers were of the opinion that the lyrics were likely to breach Section 14 (2) of the Computer Crime Act which deals with the use of on-line information in a way that may cause damage to national security or national economy and which may cause investors to lose confidence or cause public panic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

