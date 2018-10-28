Couple wounded in Songkhla gun attack





SONGKHLA: A man and his wife were injured when a pick-up they were travelling in was fired upon by two men in Thepha district of this southern border province early Sunday.

Pol Col Panyawat Phetchum, a police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 2am at a rubber plantation near Thung Ri village in tambon Wang Yai.

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

