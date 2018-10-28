Cool in upper Thailand as thunderstorms continue elsewhere

BANGKOK, 28th October 2018 (NNT) — Cool conditions are expected to continue in the upper part of Thailand while thunderstorms are forecast to remain in the East and the South of the country.
The Meteorological Department said oday that the moderately high pressure cell over the upper part of Thailand is bringing the North and the Northeast cool mornings as the temperature is set to slide further.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
