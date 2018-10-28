dtac TriNet wins 900 MHz license





October 28, 2018 –dtac TriNet Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, is the winner of the 900 MHz spectrum auction as per the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) announcement today. The winning price was 38.064 billion baht for the 15-year license of 2×5 MHz bandwidth, valid until 2033. The auction was organized by the NBTC to allocate spectrum for telecommunication services.

Mrs. Alexandra Reich, Chief Executive Officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, said, “Today is a significant milestone for dtac, as we acquired a license for 900 MHz spectrum to be used by our customers. This low-band spectrum is essential to dtac’s network and our internet services, not only for dtac customers in cities, but also for those in rural areas across the country.”

The acquisition of this license completes dtac’s spectrum portfolio, which now includes the low-band 900 MHz and the high-band 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz. In addition, dtac operates 60 MHz of 2300 MHz spectrum in a partnership agreement with TOT. With a total bandwidth of 110 MHz, dtac will now quickly update all its systems currently operating on 850 MHz to 900 MHz to support the rapid growth of mobile Internet demand across the country.

dtac has sufficient spectrum and bandwidth to ensure uninterrupted services after customer protection period ends in December

Alexandra added, “dtac’s bid for a 900 MHz license ensures service continuity for our customers after the protection period granted by the administrative court to protect dtac’s 850MHz network subscribers ends on December 15, 2018.”

According to the NBTC’s 900 MHz spectrum auction rules, the winner will be allowed to continue using the 850 MHz spectrum for another two years before transitioning onto the 900 MHz network. Therefore, dtac customers no longer need to worry about service disruption and can use dtac’s mobile services with full confidence, including customers in remote areas.

