Over 1mln People Sign Petition for 2nd Brexit Referendum





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – More than one million people have signed a petition calling on the government to give UK citizens a final say on Brexit in a new referendum.

The petition on the change.org website broke through the million mark on October 27 three months after being launched by the newspaper The Independent.

“The people, on both sides of the debate are losing faith with the current process. From [UK Prime Minister] Theresa May to Parliament as a whole, a chaotic approach has delivered infighting, resignations and party politics, but little progress on the key issues that people care about,” the petition says, Sputnik reported.

