Garbage boat on Phi Phi Islands
News

Cooperation on fighting against garbage in sea

By TN / October 28, 2018

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (TNA) — Twenty Thai diving businesses and the Bangkok-based UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) have joined forces in setting up a project called “Sustainable Ocean Ambassador”, aimed at eliminating garbage dumping in the Thai sea.

As Thai sea is connected with the Pacific and the Indian oceans, it is found that garbage and polluted water have affected the Thai sea, making the sea the sixth most dirties in the world.

