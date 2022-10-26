Body of missing Russian woman in Phuket found









The body of a missing Russian woman in Phuket from Thalang was found floating near Patong Beach on Day 6 of a major island wide search.

The Thalang District Chief reported this morning (October 26th) that the search team for a missing Russian woman in Sakoo, Thalang were notified from a local fisherman that the body was found near the Patong Beach which is about 40 kilometers from where she was missing.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

