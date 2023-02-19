Thai Health minister says no to 4am pub closing, except in tourist areas

February 19, 2023
A beer bar in Pattaya

A pub in Pattaya. Photo: Michael Janich.




The Ministry of Public Health is against a proposal to allow pubs to stay open until 4am (instead of 2am) as a matter of principle for public welfare and safety, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a meeting of the board of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) on Sunday.

He also said, however, that the ministry may agree to allow pubs in certain major tourist destinations to operate up to 4am on case by case basis, adding that the ministry will try to maintain a balance between social and economic aspects, so no harm is caused.

