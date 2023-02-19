Police headquarters commander shot dead ‘by wife’ in Bangkok

February 19, 2023 TN
Utthayan Road on Thawi Watthana District, Bangkok

Utthayan Road on Thawi Watthana District, Bangkok. Photo: Siwakorn Punyawatthananukool.




Pol Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk, 59, commander of the Royal Thai Police Office, was found shot dead at his home on Sunday afternoon and the Bangkok police chief said his wife killed him out of stress.

The death was reported to local police at 1.45pm. The incident happened at house number 278 on Boromratchonnanee Road in Thawi Watthana district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok and the elevated Don Mueang Tollway

Chinese Man Arrested in Bangkok with more than 20 Million Baht in Counterfeit Electronics

February 19, 2023 TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Thai immigration police search house of Shanxi Province Association president

February 18, 2023 TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Illegal meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided

February 18, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elephant Building (Chang Building) in Bangkok

10 must-see places to visit in Thailand

February 19, 2023 TN
Utthayan Road on Thawi Watthana District, Bangkok

Police headquarters commander shot dead ‘by wife’ in Bangkok

February 19, 2023 TN
A beer bar in Pattaya

Thai Health minister says no to 4am pub closing, except in tourist areas

February 19, 2023 TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Ruling party seeks to turn nightlife ‘bribes into tax’

February 19, 2023 TN
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

School students in Thailand can no longer be expelled if pregnant

February 19, 2023 TN