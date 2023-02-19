Police headquarters commander shot dead ‘by wife’ in Bangkok









Pol Lt Gen Panya Pinsuk, 59, commander of the Royal Thai Police Office, was found shot dead at his home on Sunday afternoon and the Bangkok police chief said his wife killed him out of stress.

The death was reported to local police at 1.45pm. The incident happened at house number 278 on Boromratchonnanee Road in Thawi Watthana district.

