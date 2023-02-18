Foreign gangs accused of stealing local jobs in Phuket









The hospitality industry in Phuket is urging the government to solve the issue of foreign mafia groups getting increasingly involved in business on the resort island.

Industry executives are concerned that foreigners are exploiting laws to run their own businesses while also taking up jobs meant for local people.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

