Many Foreigners in Phuket Allegedly Renting Cars for Doing Illegal Taxi Services
Phuket officials are investigating after they have received many complaints that many foreigners are renting cars for doing illegal taxi services.
A team of officials from the Phuket Land Transport Office (Phuket PLTO) and the Phuket Provincial Employment Office this afternoon (February 8th) set up a checkpoint at the Si Kor Intersection in Kathu which many vehicles were heading up to the Patong Hill.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
