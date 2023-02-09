Many Foreigners in Phuket Allegedly Renting Cars for Doing Illegal Taxi Services

February 9, 2023 TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Phuket officials are investigating after they have received many complaints that many foreigners are renting cars for doing illegal taxi services.

A team of officials from the Phuket Land Transport Office (Phuket PLTO) and the Phuket Provincial Employment Office this afternoon (February 8th) set up a checkpoint at the Si Kor Intersection in Kathu which many vehicles were heading up to the Patong Hill.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



