Many Foreigners in Phuket Allegedly Renting Cars for Doing Illegal Taxi Services









Phuket officials are investigating after they have received many complaints that many foreigners are renting cars for doing illegal taxi services.

A team of officials from the Phuket Land Transport Office (Phuket PLTO) and the Phuket Provincial Employment Office this afternoon (February 8th) set up a checkpoint at the Si Kor Intersection in Kathu which many vehicles were heading up to the Patong Hill.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





