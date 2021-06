4.7 million AstraZeneca doses delivered in Thailand, 1.3 million more due this week

4.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to Thailand’s Public Health Ministry to date, with 1.3 million more scheduled for delivery later this week, as per contract, according to AstraZeneca (Thailand).

This week’s delivery will bring the total of AstraZeneca doses delivered in June to six million as planned. 10 million more doses are expected each month until November and 5 million more in December.

By Thai PBS World