UFO-Like Object Spotted Aboard US Aircraft Carrier

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A UFO-like object has been captured on board of a US aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea.
A video that was captured from rom the cockpit of a USAF fighter jet slows that, as a plane is trying to land on the runway, it passes a number of the military vehicles as well as a triangular-shaped unidentified flying object, which does not look any plane we have ever seen the Air Force used before.
The footage was uploaded to YouTube where it has now racked up nearly 500,000 hits, Daily Star reported.
And users think a secret program may have been exposed.
Full story: tasnimnews.com
Tasnim News Agency
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.