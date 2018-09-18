UFO flying over a forest
UFO-Like Object Spotted Aboard US Aircraft Carrier

By TN / September 18, 2018

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A UFO-like object has been captured on board of a US aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea.

A video that was captured from rom the cockpit of a USAF fighter jet slows that, as a plane is trying to land on the runway, it passes a number of the military vehicles as well as a triangular-shaped unidentified flying object, which does not look any plane we have ever seen the Air Force used before.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube where it has now racked up nearly 500,000 hits, Daily Star reported.

And users think a secret program may have been exposed.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

