October 18, 2022

Major Phuket road paralyzed from floods, Royal Thai Navy helping flood victims

4 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter

A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Sikorsky S-76B helicopter.




A major road in Thalang was paralyzed from flooding as rain has continued.

The rain has started again since this morning (October 18th) which has caused many areas in Thalang to begin flooding again, following drastic flooding over the past weekend.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



