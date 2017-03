Thai authorities started the search of the missing Russian female tourist and diver Ms Valentina Novozhenova for the fifth consecutive day this morning after she went missing from her hotel room on February 15.

The search, both on shore and in the air was taken part by over a hundred of local officials, volunteers, air force rescue planes, and both Thai and foreign divers and instructors.

But by noon today, the search team could not yet locate her.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters