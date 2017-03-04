PM expresses care for safety to deep south locals

BANGKOK, 4 March 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has expressed his care for public safety in the southern border, urged officials to find those behind the incidents. He stresses that the solution to achieve peace must incorporate all aspects of the issue, says government spokesman.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said regarding the recent violence incidents in southern border provinces that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was concerned for general public’s safety, and expressed condolences to the family of those injured or lost their lives in the incident. The premier also urged officials to quickly apprehend the culprits behind the incident.

