Saturday, March 4, 2017
Home > News > PM expresses care for safety to deep south locals

PM expresses care for safety to deep south locals

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 4 March 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has expressed his care for public safety in the southern border, urged officials to find those behind the incidents. He stresses that the solution to achieve peace must incorporate all aspects of the issue, says government spokesman.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said regarding the recent violence incidents in southern border provinces that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was concerned for general public’s safety, and expressed condolences to the family of those injured or lost their lives in the incident. The premier also urged officials to quickly apprehend the culprits behind the incident.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Lebanese-Swedish suspect charged with having hidden explosive chemicals

Involvement of blast suspects held in Malaysia remains unconfirmed: NCPO

Law prohibiting marriage to foreigners over the age of 50 proposed to Thai Cabinet

Leave a Reply