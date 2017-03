A Thai Airways flight which faced a bomb threat before take-off at a Swedish airport arrived at Phuket airport on Saturday afternoon.

Monrudee Gettuphan, general manager of Phuket airport, said flight TG963 Stockholm-Phuket-Bangkok landed at Phuket airport at 1pm. It would later fly to Suvarnabhumi airport, she said. The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at Phuket airport at 1.25pm on Friday, but it was delayed due to the security alert.

Full story: Bangkok Post

AMORNRAT MAHITTHIROOK