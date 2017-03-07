BMA starts disassembling structures around Mahakan Fort

BANGKOK, 5th March, 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has started disassembling structures located rounding the Mahakan Fort to prepare for the introduction of new public facilities.
Deputy Governor of Bangkok Chakkaphan Phiew-ngam today led a group of military officers and municipal officers from the Public Works Department and the Drainage and Sewerage Department carrying machinery and trucks to the Mahakan Fort.
