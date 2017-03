Veterinarians laboured for seven hours to remove 915 coins weighing five kilogrammes from a sea turtle suffering chronic stomach ache.

“It is hard to imagine how it swallowed such a large number of coins. I’ve never seen such a case before,” said Pasakorn Brikshavana, of Chulalongkorn University’s faculty of veterinary science.

Full story: Bangkok Post

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN