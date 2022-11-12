November 12, 2022

Ex-local leader among 3 suspects arrested in Ayutthaya gold shop robbery

10 hours ago TN
Thai Gold Bracelets

Thai Gold Bracelets. Photo: Thailand News.




AYUTTHAYA: All three men allegedly involved in the 2-million-baht holdup of a gold shop at a mall in Sena district were arrested separately overnight, one of them was a former local politician.

Investigators from the Provincial Police Region 1 and Ayutthaya police first apprehended two of the three suspects in Sena around 8.45pm on Friday. The third suspect, who staged the robbery, was later in the early hours of Saturday, said a police source.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



