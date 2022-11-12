Ex-local leader among 3 suspects arrested in Ayutthaya gold shop robbery









AYUTTHAYA: All three men allegedly involved in the 2-million-baht holdup of a gold shop at a mall in Sena district were arrested separately overnight, one of them was a former local politician.

Investigators from the Provincial Police Region 1 and Ayutthaya police first apprehended two of the three suspects in Sena around 8.45pm on Friday. The third suspect, who staged the robbery, was later in the early hours of Saturday, said a police source.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





