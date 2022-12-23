December 23, 2022

Thailand launches third phase of GPO’s inactivated COVID vaccine trials

3 hours ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) launched the third phase of human trials of its COVID HXP-GPOVac on 4,000 volunteers today (Friday), after the success of the second phase involving 300 volunteers.

Each volunteer will be given two doses of vaccine, of 10 micrograms each at least 14 days apart, after which their blood will be taken for tests, to check the level of immunity. Doctors will also assess the safety of the vaccine in humans and compare its efficacy against that of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also an inactivated vaccine. The vaccine will be used as booster.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

Thai PM Prayut to Join Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation)

3 hours ago TN
EV boat in Bangkok

Government Introduces Combo Pass for EV Bus and Boat Services

4 hours ago TN
His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck

HM Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan Visits Thailand

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Red and Green Fireworks in Thailand

Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

3 hours ago TN
Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation Party) logo

Thai PM Prayut to Join Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (United Thai Nation)

3 hours ago TN
Scientist working on ChulaCov19 COVID-19 vaccine

Thailand launches third phase of GPO’s inactivated COVID vaccine trials

3 hours ago TN
EV boat in Bangkok

Government Introduces Combo Pass for EV Bus and Boat Services

4 hours ago TN
Rua Yai, Mueang Suphanburi District

Police Conduct Raid on Plant of Illegal Silicone Implants in Suphan Buri

4 hours ago TN