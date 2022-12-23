Thailand launches third phase of GPO’s inactivated COVID vaccine trials









Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) launched the third phase of human trials of its COVID HXP-GPOVac on 4,000 volunteers today (Friday), after the success of the second phase involving 300 volunteers.

Each volunteer will be given two doses of vaccine, of 10 micrograms each at least 14 days apart, after which their blood will be taken for tests, to check the level of immunity. Doctors will also assess the safety of the vaccine in humans and compare its efficacy against that of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also an inactivated vaccine. The vaccine will be used as booster.

