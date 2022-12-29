December 29, 2022

American man who fell from Phuket Airport later pronounced dead

13 hours ago
Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.




An American man who sustained severe injuries after he fell from a third floor at the Phuket International Airport has been pronounced dead.

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that the foreign man was later identified as a 35-year-old American national.

He had sustained severe injuries and at 3:08 P.M. he was taken to the nearby hospital. The Sakoo Police are continuing their investigation.

The Phuket Express

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



