American man who fell from Phuket Airport later pronounced dead









An American man who sustained severe injuries after he fell from a third floor at the Phuket International Airport has been pronounced dead.

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that the foreign man was later identified as a 35-year-old American national.

He had sustained severe injuries and at 3:08 P.M. he was taken to the nearby hospital. The Sakoo Police are continuing their investigation.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





