American man who fell from Phuket Airport later pronounced dead
An American man who sustained severe injuries after he fell from a third floor at the Phuket International Airport has been pronounced dead.
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that the foreign man was later identified as a 35-year-old American national.
He had sustained severe injuries and at 3:08 P.M. he was taken to the nearby hospital. The Sakoo Police are continuing their investigation.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
