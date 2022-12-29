December 29, 2022

At least 6 dead, 37 injured in South Korea tunnel fire

13 hours ago TN

At least 6 dead and dozens injured in a tunnel fire in South Korea It was reportedly caused by a collision between a truck and a bus on the Gwacheon highway, south of Seoul.

Fire truck based on Kia Rhino chassis in Gangneung, South Korea

Fire truck based on Kia Rhino chassis in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 4.0.




At least six people were killed and 37 others were injured, three of them seriously, Thursday in a fire in a tunnel along a highway in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, the South Korean fire department said.

The fire started at 1:49 p.m. inside a tunnel in Gwacheon, on a highway connecting the port city of Incheon with the city of Seongnam, officials said.

According to initial investigations, the fire was caused by a collision between a truck and a bus, which caused flames and large clouds of smoke along the tunnel and the death of five people inside their vehicles, including the two drivers of the collision.

Another 37 people were injured by smoke inhalation, three of them seriously, according to authorities, who added that the death toll could rise depending on the outcome of the rescue operation.

A total of 94 trucks and 219 firefighters were deployed to the area, as well as helicopters, and the fire was extinguished at 4:12 p.m. local time.

-Thailand News (TN)



