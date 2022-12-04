December 4, 2022

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious at Chiang Mai Airport

5 hours ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




CHIANG MAI: A 63-year-old American tourist was safely rescued after he fell unconscious and had no pulse while a plane made a landing at Chiang Mai International Airport on Friday.

The airport was notified that the passenger fell unconscious during PG 225 flight of Bangkok Airways at 1.30pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mountains in Chang Mai

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

5 hours ago TN
A family of 4 persons on a Honda scooter in Chiang Mai

Additional air quality monitoring stations to be set up in Chiang Mai

2 weeks ago TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai

Lung cancer risk higher in polluted Chiang Mai

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious at Chiang Mai Airport

5 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

5 hours ago TN
Resort development and villa construction in the hills south of Maenam on Koh Samui

Burglars steal property worth 3 million baht from Danish man and his Thai wife’s 3 houses in Koh Samui

5 hours ago TN
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

25 tonnes of meat soaked in formalin seized from Chonburi illegal meat processing plant

9 hours ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Russian man wanted for murder in his country arrested in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN