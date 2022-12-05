BMA and TAT to Upgrade 2023 Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has said it would discuss plans to upgrade the Amazing Thailand Marathon in 2023 with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the private sector.

This year’s marathon was jointly organized by TAT, Tri-League and Toyota Thailand on November 20. The race was divided into four categories: the 42.195-kilometer marathon, the 21-kilometer half marathon, the 10-kilometer, and the 5-kilometer family fun run.

The event, inaugurated by Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, began at the Rajamangala National Stadium and traversed several of Bangkok’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Victory Monument, the Rama 8 bridge, the old parliament building and Benchamabophit Marble Temple. It involved some 25,000 participants, including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





