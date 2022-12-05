December 5, 2022

COVID death toll rises in Thailand, hospitalisations fall during past week

24 mins ago TN
Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Deaths from COVID-19 between November 27th and December 3rd surged to 105, or an average of 15 cases a day, from the previous week’s 74 deaths, according to the COVID-19 Information Centre.

4,284 cases were admitted to hospital between November 27th and December 3rd, compared to 4,914 cases a week earlier.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Boy seen smoking weed using a pipe stage-managed: Public Health Minister

2 days ago TN
Thailand Industrial Fair

Thailand Industrial Fair Officially Kicks Off

2 days ago TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Thailand Aims for 80% of Pre-Pandemic Tourism Revenue in 2023

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hamhung, North Korea.

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

13 mins ago TN
Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID death toll rises in Thailand, hospitalisations fall during past week

24 mins ago TN
Half Marathon in Bangkok, Thailand

BMA and TAT to Upgrade 2023 Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok

27 mins ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

American passenger rescued after falling unconscious at Chiang Mai Airport

12 hours ago TN
Mountains in Chang Mai

Troops clash with armed drug traffickers in Chiang Mai, seize 200,000 meth pills

12 hours ago TN