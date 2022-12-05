COVID death toll rises in Thailand, hospitalisations fall during past week

Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Deaths from COVID-19 between November 27th and December 3rd surged to 105, or an average of 15 cases a day, from the previous week’s 74 deaths, according to the COVID-19 Information Centre.

4,284 cases were admitted to hospital between November 27th and December 3rd, compared to 4,914 cases a week earlier.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

