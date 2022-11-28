Possible COVID infected man found dead in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area









A security guard, thought to be suffering from COVID-19, was found dead on Sunday in his rented room in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area.

Huai Khwang police said they found a small plastic bag containing the Molnupiravir anti-viral medicine and a positive ATK test kit in the room in Pracha Songkroh Soi 24.

