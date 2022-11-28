Parents demand Khon Kaen official leaves after Nong Bua Lam Phu threat

The Chinese-Thai high speed rail link under construction in Khon Kaen. Photo: Petebutt.









KHON KAEN: Fearful parents rallied on Monday demanding that a local tambon administration official leave the area immediately after he made threatening reference to a repeat of the Nong Bua Lam Phu massacre.

About 50 people from tambon Khok See and nearby in Muang district converged at the Khok See tambon administrative organisation office with placards demanding that Direkratch Chaisakhon, a second assistant to the TAO chief, leaves town.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakkrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





