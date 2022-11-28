November 28, 2022

Parents demand Khon Kaen official leaves after Nong Bua Lam Phu threat

14 hours ago TN
Thai-Chinese high speed rail link under construction in Khon Kaen

The Chinese-Thai high speed rail link under construction in Khon Kaen. Photo: Petebutt.




KHON KAEN: Fearful parents rallied on Monday demanding that a local tambon administration official leave the area immediately after he made threatening reference to a repeat of the Nong Bua Lam Phu massacre.

About 50 people from tambon Khok See and nearby in Muang district converged at the Khok See tambon administrative organisation office with placards demanding that Direkratch Chaisakhon, a second assistant to the TAO chief, leaves town.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakkrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST

