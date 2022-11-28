Krabi’s Drug Rehab Center Still Closed for Meningococcal Disease









KRABI, Nov 28 (TNA) – Provincial public health authorities still closed a local drug rehabilitation center where there were three cases of meningococcal disease and one of them died.

Dr Sinchai Rongdet, public health chief of Krabi, said one of the cases was admitted at Khlong Thom Hospital last week and died there. He was diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

TNA

