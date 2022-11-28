November 28, 2022

Krabi’s Drug Rehab Center Still Closed for Meningococcal Disease

14 hours ago TN
Street in Krabi Town

Street in Krabi Town.




KRABI, Nov 28 (TNA) – Provincial public health authorities still closed a local drug rehabilitation center where there were three cases of meningococcal disease and one of them died.

Dr Sinchai Rongdet, public health chief of Krabi, said one of the cases was admitted at Khlong Thom Hospital last week and died there. He was diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



