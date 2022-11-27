November 27, 2022

Thai government ends popular co-payment stimulus measure

3 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




There is no need for the government to roll out another phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, because the Thai economy is recovering, with steady increases in foreign arrivals and consumer purchasing power, said Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at a seminar of chambers of commerce from across the country yesterday (Saturday).

He noted that, during the third quarter of the year, consumer spending increased, indicating that their purchasing power has improved, thus making it unnecessary to introduce a new round of the popular co-payment scheme.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



