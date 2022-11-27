Thai government ends popular co-payment stimulus measure









There is no need for the government to roll out another phase of the 50:50 co-payment scheme, because the Thai economy is recovering, with steady increases in foreign arrivals and consumer purchasing power, said Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at a seminar of chambers of commerce from across the country yesterday (Saturday).

He noted that, during the third quarter of the year, consumer spending increased, indicating that their purchasing power has improved, thus making it unnecessary to introduce a new round of the popular co-payment scheme.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





