November 27, 2022

Drug dealing couple arrested with 3.7 million meth pills in Ayutthaya province

3 hours ago TN
Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya

Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya, the ancient capital of Thailand. Photo: Connie / flickr.




A Thai couple was apprehended for allegedly having more than 3.7 million methamphetamine pills in their possession in a warehouse in Ayutthaya province. A man reportedly coming to buy drugs from them was also arrested.

The arrested couple was identified by Thai narcotics suppression police as Mr. Wittaya Suksathien, 24, and Ms. Waranya Panthong, 21. Both of them were Ayutthaya natives and were arrested in front of a house in the Lam Sai subdistrict of Wang Noi district on Friday night with 100,000 meth pills, a pickup truck, and a sedan.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



