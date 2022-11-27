November 27, 2022

Thai and Dutch tourists robbed of valuables at Pattaya hotel

8 hours ago TN
View of Naklua in North Pattaya

View of Naklua in North Pattaya from Koh Larn Ferry near Lam Bali Pier. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.




Thai and Dutch tourists were robbed of their valuables by two unidentified thieves at a Pattaya hotel/resort early this morning, November 27th.

Pol. Capt. Sontaya Khansub from the Pattaya police station responded to a theft report at an unnamed hotel on Soi Pattaya-Naklua 20 in Banglamung, Chonburi, at 4 AM today.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



