November 27, 2022

Phuket to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2022

8 hours ago TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport. Photo: Alexander Beltyukov / airliners.net. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Forty-four countries will join in the 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2022 which will be held from December 6th to December 12th, 2022 in Phuket.

The President of the Thailand Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association Mr. Sugree Supawareekun told the Phuket Express that Thailand has been honored from the World Bodybuilding and Physique Association to host the 13th World Bodybuilding Championships 2022 in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



