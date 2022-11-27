Phuket to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2022









Forty-four countries will join in the 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2022 which will be held from December 6th to December 12th, 2022 in Phuket.

The President of the Thailand Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Association Mr. Sugree Supawareekun told the Phuket Express that Thailand has been honored from the World Bodybuilding and Physique Association to host the 13th World Bodybuilding Championships 2022 in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

