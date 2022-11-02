November 2, 2022

Norwegian man arrested in Trang after stealing taxi from Krabi airport

5 hours ago
Krabi International Airport

Krabi International Airport. Photo: Paolobon140.




A Norwegian man has been arrested in Trang after he stole a taxi car from Krabi Airport.

The Huay Yod Police in Trang was notified from the Nuea Khlong Police in Krabi to block the taxi car which was stolen by a foreign man heading to Trang yesterday (October 31st).

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

