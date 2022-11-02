Norwegian man arrested in Trang after stealing taxi from Krabi airport









A Norwegian man has been arrested in Trang after he stole a taxi car from Krabi Airport.

The Huay Yod Police in Trang was notified from the Nuea Khlong Police in Krabi to block the taxi car which was stolen by a foreign man heading to Trang yesterday (October 31st).

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





