Ryanair Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers’ Ears Start Bleeding





Ryanair flight FR7312 from Dublin to Zadar, Croatia was forced to make an emergency landing in Frankfurt, Germany after the cabin lost air pressure. According to Flightradar24.com, the flight sharply descended from 37,000 to 10,000 feet 80 minutes after take-off.

After a successful landing, German medical services examined the passengers, taking 33 of them to hospital. A police spokesman reported that some of the passengers had experienced bleeding from their ears. The German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU), which deals with incidents involving aircraft, will retrieve the flight recorders in order to determine the cause of the cabin’s loss of air pressure.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

