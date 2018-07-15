Garbage dump in Phayao goes up in flames

Mountains of trash in Koh Tao
By TN / July 15, 2018

PHAYAO: A fire broke out at a garbage dump belonging to Romyen tambon administration organisation (TAO) in Chiang Kham district on Saturday night, blanketing nearby villages in smoke.

Somchit Futham, the TAO chairman, said the fire started at about 8.30pm in the 17-rai garbage dump. The garbage is collected from 22 villages in tambon Romyen.

