Royal Thai Army soldiers assisting in the Tham Luang cave rescue operations
North

Big cleaning day at Tham Luang cave

By TN / July 15, 2018

A big cleaning day has begun today at Tham Luang cave in the Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district which was the scene of a dramatic international rescue operation to save the 12 footballers and their coach trapped inside for 17 days.

Thousands of people who had earlier registered to take part in the cleaning started flocking to Tham Luang on Saturday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close