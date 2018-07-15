Big cleaning day at Tham Luang cave





A big cleaning day has begun today at Tham Luang cave in the Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non National Park in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district which was the scene of a dramatic international rescue operation to save the 12 footballers and their coach trapped inside for 17 days.

Thousands of people who had earlier registered to take part in the cleaning started flocking to Tham Luang on Saturday.

By Thai PBS

