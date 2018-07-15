Saman Kunan from Roi Et
Isan

Phayao Governor delivers funeral eulogy for military diver Saman Kunan

By TN / July 15, 2018

ROI ET, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – The Governor of Phayao has delivered a funeral eulogy for the military diver, who lost his life during the weeks-long operation to rescue 13 young footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

Mr. Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the head of the cave rescue operation and now governor of Phayao, on Saturday represented all the rescued footballers and their coach in reading a eulogy written for former navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, at his funeral held at Wat Ban Nong Khu temple in Roi Et province on Saturday.

“It is like we are reborn and we are getting healthier by the day as a miracle has made it possible for us to return to our families again. In fact, this might never have happened without the dedication and sacrifices that countless people have made for us,” read Mr. Narongsak.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close