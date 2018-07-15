Phayao Governor delivers funeral eulogy for military diver Saman Kunan





ROI ET, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – The Governor of Phayao has delivered a funeral eulogy for the military diver, who lost his life during the weeks-long operation to rescue 13 young footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

Mr. Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the head of the cave rescue operation and now governor of Phayao, on Saturday represented all the rescued footballers and their coach in reading a eulogy written for former navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, at his funeral held at Wat Ban Nong Khu temple in Roi Et province on Saturday.

“It is like we are reborn and we are getting healthier by the day as a miracle has made it possible for us to return to our families again. In fact, this might never have happened without the dedication and sacrifices that countless people have made for us,” read Mr. Narongsak.

