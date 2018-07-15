PM calls for higher safety standards on tourist boats





BANGKOK, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed tourism related agencies to raise the level of safety of tour boat services, following a boat tragedy that took the lives of 47 people in Phuket.

While offering thanks to the rescue and search party, the Thai premier asked law enforcement agencies to lay charges against the company that owns “Phoenix,” a boat that was overturned in rough seas on July 5th. There was a total of 89 tourists on board Phoenix, 42 of them were rescued but 47 died in the disaster.

