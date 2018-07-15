Speed boats carrying tourists on the Andaman Sea
PM calls for higher safety standards on tourist boats

By TN / July 15, 2018

BANGKOK, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has directed tourism related agencies to raise the level of safety of tour boat services, following a boat tragedy that took the lives of 47 people in Phuket.

While offering thanks to the rescue and search party, the Thai premier asked law enforcement agencies to lay charges against the company that owns “Phoenix,” a boat that was overturned in rough seas on July 5th. There was a total of 89 tourists on board Phoenix, 42 of them were rescued but 47 died in the disaster.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

