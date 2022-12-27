December 27, 2022

Indian man arrested in Patong for 1,322 days of overstay

Signs in Patong, Phuket

Signs in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.




The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Anil Dutt, an Indian national, on Phra Baramee Road in Patong yesterday (December 26th).

He is now at 1,322 days of overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand, according to the Phuket Immigration Office. He was taken to the Patong Police Station to face overstaying charges. It was unclear why Mr. Dutt had overstayed his visa.

