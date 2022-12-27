Indian man arrested in Patong for 1,322 days of overstay









The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that they have arrested Mr. Anil Dutt, an Indian national, on Phra Baramee Road in Patong yesterday (December 26th).

He is now at 1,322 days of overstaying his legal visa to stay in Thailand, according to the Phuket Immigration Office. He was taken to the Patong Police Station to face overstaying charges. It was unclear why Mr. Dutt had overstayed his visa.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

