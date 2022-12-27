December 27, 2022

Chinese Visitors Expected in Thailand After Lifting Travel Ban

5 hours ago TN
Air China Boeing 747 at Stuttgart Airport

Air China Boeing 747-4J6 at Stuttgart Airport. Photo: Julian Herzog.




BANGKOK, Dec 27 (TNA) – The chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand expects more than 5 million Chinese people to visit Thailand next year as the Chinese government announced to lift its COVID-19 control.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, shared his view as China planned to lift its mandatory quarantine on its visitors on Jan 8, 2023.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

5 hours ago TN
Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

King and Queen of Thailand recover from COVID-19

1 day ago TN
Tsunami at Patong Beach in Phuket

Thailand Holds Ceremonies to Mark 18th Anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral

Space Technology Laboratory Opens in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago TN
Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

5 hours ago TN
Air China Boeing 747 at Stuttgart Airport

Chinese Visitors Expected in Thailand After Lifting Travel Ban

5 hours ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Indian man arrested in Patong for 1,322 days of overstay

6 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger

6 hours ago TN