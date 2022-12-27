Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year









The Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) has responded to the government’s call for air fare reductions by agreeing to launch promotional campaigns, offering domestic air fare discounts of up to 20% from January.

Informed airline sources said that the seven founding members of the AAT recently held a meeting to discuss air fare reductions, to encourage more people to travel by air while promoting local tourism.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

