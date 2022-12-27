December 27, 2022

Thai domestic airlines to offer fare discounts after New Year

5 hours ago TN
Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai Smile Airbus A320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit.




The Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT) has responded to the government’s call for air fare reductions by agreeing to launch promotional campaigns, offering domestic air fare discounts of up to 20% from January.

Informed airline sources said that the seven founding members of the AAT recently held a meeting to discuss air fare reductions, to encourage more people to travel by air while promoting local tourism.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



