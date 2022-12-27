Space Technology Laboratory Opens in Chiang Rai









CHIANG RAI, Dec 27 (TNA) – A House committee on telecommunications and digital economy and society, the government and the private sector have opened the Space Technology Laboratory in this northernmost province.

The Space Technology Laboratory stands in the compound of Wiang Pa Pao Technical College in Wiang Pa Pao district. It is an advanced center for space technology study, the production of relevant personnel and space technology application for various purposes including solutions to natural disasters.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





