December 27, 2022

Space Technology Laboratory Opens in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago TN
Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral

Thaicom 8 before launch in Cape Canaveral. Image: SpaceX.




CHIANG RAI, Dec 27 (TNA) – A House committee on telecommunications and digital economy and society, the government and the private sector have opened the Space Technology Laboratory in this northernmost province.

The Space Technology Laboratory stands in the compound of Wiang Pa Pao Technical College in Wiang Pa Pao district. It is an advanced center for space technology study, the production of relevant personnel and space technology application for various purposes including solutions to natural disasters.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

