December 27, 2022

New Zealander dies after falling off Death Railway train in Kanchanaburi

10 hours ago TN
The Death Railway

The Burma Railway, also known as the Death Railway. Photo: neekungchi (Pixabay).




KANCHANABURI: A New Zealand tourist fell to his death from a train while taking photos of the scenic route of the Death Railway on Tuesday.

Sai Yok police received a report that a passenger fell from the train as it was passing Krasae Cave around 11.50am.

Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST



