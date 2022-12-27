New Zealander dies after falling off Death Railway train in Kanchanaburi

The Burma Railway, also known as the Death Railway. Photo: neekungchi (Pixabay).









KANCHANABURI: A New Zealand tourist fell to his death from a train while taking photos of the scenic route of the Death Railway on Tuesday.

Sai Yok police received a report that a passenger fell from the train as it was passing Krasae Cave around 11.50am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarat Chongcharoen

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





