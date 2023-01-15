Monk killed as bus rams barriers on hilly road in Phetchabun









PHETCHABUN: A monk was killed and 13 others injured when a tour bus carrying almost 50 monks and novices rammed into concrete barriers on a hilly road in Wichian Buri district on Saturday.

The incident happened on the Nam Om hill on Highway 225 along the Nakhon Sawan-Chaiyaphum route in tambon Yang Sao around 7am, said police.

