Nakhon Ratchasima deputy health chief investigated over alleged corruption

March 18, 2023 TN
Ratchadamnoen Street, Korat

Ratchadamnoen Street in Korat. Photo: Mr. Buriram CN.




The deputy provincial health chief of Nakhon Ratchasima has been ordered to cease performing his duty and has been transferred to an inactive post at the 9th public health regional office, pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement in corruption concerning the holding of “virtual” training courses for health officials.

The immediate transfer of Dr. Sunti Tuaymeerit was ordered by Dr. Puwadet Surakhot, the health inspector of the 9th public health regional office, after anti-corruption police and officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) raided Dr. Sunti’s house and three other locations in Nakhon Ratchasima, to search for evidence of the disease control training project in 32 districts for 2018 and 2019.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

