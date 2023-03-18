Two people seriously injured in Pattaya Molotov attack









Two people were seriously injured in a drive-by Molotov cocktail attack in Pattaya beach, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack occurred in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Phothisan on Sukhumvit Road in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district, said Pol Maj Patthananan Somnuan, investigation officer at Pattaya City police station, who was reported around 2.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





