Two people seriously injured in Pattaya Molotov attack

March 18, 2023 TN
Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance at night. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.




Two people were seriously injured in a drive-by Molotov cocktail attack in Pattaya beach, Chon Buri, in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack occurred in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Phothisan on Sukhumvit Road in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district, said Pol Maj Patthananan Somnuan, investigation officer at Pattaya City police station, who was reported around 2.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

