Australian Tourist Dies After Hiking to Tiger Cave in Krabi

March 18, 2023 TN
View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple.

Emergency responders was notified that a tourist was unconscious on Friday (March 17th) at the Tiger Cave in Mueang Krabi district.

Advance emergency responders and a doctor took more than one hour to ascend the 1,200 step ladder to the cave almost near the top of the hill. They found a 70-year-old Australian tourist who was unconscious (The Phuket Express is withholding his name pending embassy and family notification). He was provided CPR but resuscitation attempts ultimately failed.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



