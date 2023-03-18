Diesel Price Set to Fall by 0.50 Baht Per Litre

March 18, 2023 TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Shell gas station in Thailand. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) – The Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) has announced another decrease in its price cap on diesel by 0.50 bhat per litre effective on March 24 to help reduce the cost of living.

The new retail price will 33.50 baht per litre.

The OFFO director Wisak Watanasap said the state oil fund is less than 100 billion baht in the red as the Cabinet extended the excise tax cut on diesel by five baht per litre for another two months from May 21 to July 20.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



